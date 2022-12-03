Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke Showcased at Golf Tournament in Delhi-NCR

Nissan India showcased its upcoming SUV range - Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Juke - at the multi-city ‘Move Beyond Golf Tournament’ in Delhi NCR. Mary Kom, winner of eight world championship medals in boxing, was a special guest at the event, doing the tee off and presenting the prizes. The first edition of the tournament was flagged off from Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort, Noida.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd, said, “The multi city Nissan Move Beyond Golf tournament offers us a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse range of customer groups and media partners over the showcase of the all-new premium global SUVs from Nissan which are currently being tested in Indian conditions." Nissan Magnite will go to the winner of the hole in one contest.

Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Juke made their first public appearance in India earlier this year in October. The X-Trail and Qashqai have started the test runs in India while the Japanese automaker is conducting a market feasibility study for the Juke.

Over 120 individuals participated in the golf tournament while also getting an opportunity to experience the three Nissan SUVs.

