Nitin Gadkari Buys a Car that Does Not Run on Petrol or CNG, but on Hydrogen Instead

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has long been a promoter for alternate forms of fuel and has often mentioned how he envisions India to be less dependant on petrol in the coming future. Now, Nitin Gadkari has gone ahead and bought a car for himself that runs not on Petrol, Diesel or CNG but on Hydrogen instead. Recently, the minister was talking about how he wants to “create value from waste" and as a result, plans to have buses, trucks and cars in different cities run on Hydrogen.

Nitin Gadkari, while addressing the sixth National Summit on Financial Inclusion on Thursday, said, “I have a plan to run buses, trucks and cars on green hydrogen that would be produced using sewage water and solid waste in cities."

Nitin Gadkari also added, “I am trying to create value from waste."

The Union Minister has also mentioned that he will be taking a ride in this hydrogen-based car, in Delhi, in order to make people believe that cars can run on Hydrogen as well. He said, “I’ve bought a pilot project car that would run on green hydrogen produced in an oil research institute in Faridabad. I would take a ride of the city to make people believe…"

Recently, Nitin Gadkari said he would issue an order in the next two to three days to make it mandatory for the carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles. Addressing an event, Gadkari said, India imports petroleum products worth 8 lakh crore every year, and if the country continues to depend on fossil fuels, then its import bill will rise to Rs 25 lakh in the next five years.

“To reduce import of fossil fuels, I am going to sign a file in the next 2-3 days, in which carmakers will be asked to make flex-fuel engines vehicles (that can run on more than one fuel)," the road transport and highways minister said. Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol.

Gadkari said that top officials of Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India have assured him that they will introduce flex engines in their vehicles. He also said India is the fastest-growing economy in the world.

Gadkari noted that politics is an instrument of socio-economic reform.

(WITH INPUTS FROM PTI)

