Nitin Gadkari: Electric Vehicle Sales in India Have Grown by 162 Per Cent

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari in the Lok Sabha said that India has registered overall 162 per cent growth in the sales of electric vehicles this year. Responding to a question during Question Hour, Gadkari informed the house that on a year-over-year basis, the sales have risen. He said that the category-wise, two-wheeler sales have increased by more than five times at 423 per cent, three-wheelers by 75 per cent, four-wheelers by 238 per cent and buses by 1,250 per cent.

Union Minister informed the house that a total of 10,95,746 electric vehicles were registered in India with 1,742 charging stations operable as of March 13 this year. Talking about the battery swapping policy, Gadkari said out of the total, around 85 per cent of Lithium-Ion battery is being manufactured in India. “We have a fixed standard of battery. If any manufacturer is not doing as per the fixed standard, action will be taken against them", said Gadkari on the question of the charging capacity of the battery.

Gadkari said that for charging electric vehicles, our priority is to use green energy. He said that the government’s policy is to entertain all-new research, giving opportunities to new startups, by which we can establish appropriate technology which is more convenient and economically viable for the consumers.

“The NHAI is developing charging and amenities at every 40 km and we are trying to use solar and wind power for that", said the Transport Minister.

