Nitin Gadkari Explains The Present and Future of EV in Lok Sabha

Nitin Jairam Gadkari (Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India) talked about Electric Vehicles (EVs) i.e. 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, 4-wheeler, and buses. He mentioned the present demand, merits, and future of EVs in Lok Sabha today.

Demand for EV is rising significantly. Overall EV scale demand is 335%, 2 wheeler is 607%, 3 wheeler is 150%, 4 wheeler is 300% and buses are 30%. The tender for 5,500 electric buses is out. We plan to ply 50,000 electric buses across the country in the coming times. The average waiting period for EV cars is 8-10 months. 10 million EVs are expected to come by 2030 to reduce import dependency.

A battery swapping policy, green hydrogen, and ethanol blending will help us curb imports, and reduce pollution and we are working on increasing charging stations across the country. In the coming 2 years, batteries cost will come down for sure. Technological research is being done and also by DRDO.

