Nitin Gadkari to Lay Foundation Stone For 25 National Highway Projects in Jammu Today

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is expected to lay the foundation stone for 25 National Highway projects with a total length of 257km and Rs 11,271 crores in Jammy today. In line with an official statement issued by the ministry, the projects will provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir valley. These are strategically important for swift movement of defence forces along with agricultural, industrial and socio-economic progress of the region, the ministry said.

It further stated that the projects will connect all major roads leading to various district headquarters and will help in the generation of employment and self-employment opportunities. “The projects will involve Rehabilitation and upgradation of some sections, construction of Viaduct and tunnel and Rectification of black spots," the ministry said.

Recently, Gadkari sanctioned development work of the six-lane access-controlled highway from Spur to Haridwar through the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been sanctioned under the hybrid annuity mode in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with a budget of Rs 2,095.21 crore.

>(With inputs from agencies)

