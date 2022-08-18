No Change in Ticket Policy For Children Under The Age of Five: Indian Railways

Indian Railways has dismissed the recent reports of modifications to the railway ticket policies for children between the ages of one and four. According to Railways, some sources suggested that youngsters between the ages of one and four would need a ticket to travel on a train. However, according to the Indian Railways, no changes have been made regarding the purchase of train tickets for children.

If travellers so choose, they may reserve tickets for their children under the age of five, according to the railways. The child won’t, however, be granted a separate berth. If they don’t want a separate berth, the facility is still free, according to the Railways. In support of this, the Ministry of Railways referenced a circular from 2020 that said that children under the age of five will travel for free. However, if a voluntary request for a separate berth for a kid under the age of five is made, the entire rent will be assessed.

The Railways issued a new directive on March 6, 2020, with orders to reserve seats for children under the age of five. The price for the reserved seat will be the same as for a regular passenger. The Ministry of Railways reports that no further orders were issued following this. According to the Railways, no ticket is charged for children up to 1-4 years of age if they do not take a separate berth. However, for children between 5-12 years of age, the Railways has made a provision of half tickets.

