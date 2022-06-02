No, You Are Not Allowed To Carry Unlimited Luggage In Trains; Know More

The Indian Railways is the first choice of transport for millions of us in India. This is because travelling by train costs less and the rail network connects several cities. There are places where airports haven’t been constructed yet or cannot have airports and runways due to terrain issues. In such cases, only trains can help you reach the place.

One more reason for railways being the first choice is that people can carry way more luggage without paying any extra fare as compared to airways. But that doesn’t mean that you’re allowed to take unlimited luggage on a train.

There is a limit above which you must pay additional charges to carry extra weight. The railways have observed that a lot of passengers carry heavy bags with them during their train journeys. To keep things in check, the Indian Railways has issued a warning.

“Too much luggage leads to the joy of train ride being halved. Do not carry excess luggage while travelling by train. In case you have excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage," the Ministry of Railways has tweeted.

According to the rules of Indian Railways, the passengers can carry heavy luggage from 40 kg to 70 kg in the train compartment with them depending on the class they are travelling in. If there is extra baggage, the passenger may have to pay extra charges.

The railway has fixed the weight according to the coach. Passengers can carry a weight of up to 40 kg in the sleeper class. In AC coaches, the upper limit is 50 kilograms. In first class AC, maximum baggage passengers can take up to 70 kg in the coach with them.

Carrying dangerous items, including any inflammable and odorous substances, is prohibited on the train. Items such as stoves, gas cylinders, any inflammable chemical, firecrackers, acid, stinky articles, leather, oil, grease, and ghee, which are prone to cause damage to objects or passengers by breaking or dripping are prohibited.

It is an offence to carry prohibited items during rail travel. If someone is found carrying any of the above-mentioned prohibited items, railways can take action against that passenger under section 164 of the Railway Act.

