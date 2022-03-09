Noida Airport to Get its Own Aerocity-Like Facility, Suggests YEIDA's Master Plan 2041

An ‘Aerotropolis’ with commercial and residential spaces would be developed around the Noida International Airport in Jewar on the lines of Delhi’s Aerocity as part of the region’s Master Plan 2041 unveiled on Monday. An ultra-modern city and a sports zone with Olympics-level facilities are also proposed in the Master Plan 2041 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

YEIDA manages land around the Yamuna Expressway in western Uttar Pradesh. The Master Plan 2041 would cover parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts surrounding the upcoming Greenfield Noida Airport, according to officials. The master plan has been prepared by consultancy firm MARS Planning & Engineering Services and it was presented in the auditorium room of YEIDA to senior officials, including CEO Arun Vir Singh and Additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia.

In the presentation of the Master Plan 2041, it was informed by the consultancy that the area around the proposed international airport would be developed as Aerotropolis," YEIDA said in a statement. “Simultaneously, a proposal was presented for the development of an Olympic Park and Olympic Village in the Master Plan, it said.

A golf course, a central business centre, warehouse and logistics facilities have also been proposed in the master plan, the YEIDA, an undertaking of the Uttar Pradesh government said. Besides this, industries and affordable housing projects for industrial workers would also be developed in the region around the airport while new residential sectors have also been proposed by the consultant firm, according to the statement.

YEIDA CEO has also directed the consultant to include concepts like Zero Carbon footprint in the Master Plan so that the region could be developed as ‘Smart City’ project, it stated. On development of Aerotropolis, Additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia said the concept is similar to the Aerocity near Delhi airport but only bigger in scale.

It’s going to be more like a city. Aerocity in Delhi only has hotels and commercial land use, nothing residential. At Aerotropolis, there will be commercial as well as residential facilities. It will be a multi-use hospitality sector, Bhatia told PTI. The Aerotropolis will be on the other side of the airport with the Yamuna Expressway passing between them, he said.

Construction work of the Noida International Airport, some 75 km off Delhi, is underway. The first flight from the Greenfield airport is expected in 2024, according to officials.

