Noida International Airport: Work on Runway, Terminal Building to Start in May 2022

The work on the terminal building, first runway, and the air traffic control (ATC) tower of the Noida International Airport will begin next month and is scheduled to be completed by September 2024, officials said. The development plan of the Greenfield airport was approved by the board of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) on Wednesday during its 13th meeting in Lucknow and the project’s first phase would cost Rs 5,730 crore, the officials said.

Uttar Pradesh government’s chief secretary and chairman of NIAL Board Durga Shankar Mishra chaired the meeting during which he reviewed the progress of the project. The project is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich International Airport AG.

In the meeting, NIAL CEO Arun Vir Singh informed Mishra that the development plan was examined by an independent engineer firm – Engineer India Limited – and approved by the board, according to an official statement. Shailendra Bhatia, the airport’s nodal officer, who also attended the meeting, said the master plan of the airport was passed on August 17, 2021, and the first phase of development is based on the master plan. All approvals for whatever sanctions required, including those regarding financial closures, have been granted by the Board and now no obstacle remains in development work, which is to be done by the concessionaire, he said.

The concessionaire has to hire the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor and complete the construction work for the first phase by September 2024. In the first phase, the airport will have one runway and a capacity of handling 12 million passengers annually, the officer said. He said the work for the air traffic control (ATC) tower, the terminal, and the runway will definitely begin next month and currently, ground levelling work and construction of the boundary wall of the airport are underway.

The development cost for the first phase is Rs 5,730 crore, he said. Asked which company could be selected for EPC, the officer said the mandate for it lay with the concessionaire as the airport is being built on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The UP government’s mandate includes granting land for the project, which is coming up on the DBOT (design-build-operate-transfer) model by the private partner, he added. On the airport’s terminal and other buildings, he said, The focus will be on developing a green building. Energy and water conservation factors are priorities along with digital technology. The airport will be paperless.

The Noida International Airport coming up in Jewar in western UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district is billed to be India’s largest airport upon completion. It will be spread over an area of 5,000 hectares. The first phase will be spread over 1,300 hectares, according to officials.

