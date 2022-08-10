North Eastern Railway Operates 41 Trains To Ease Summer Vacation Rush

Indian Railways has been taking measures for the convenience of passengers and to meet the high demand for tickets during summer vacation period. North Eastern Railway (NER) is operating 41 summer special trains in addition to the regular trains to meet the increased demand from passengers. This financial year till July, over 3.96 crore passengers have booked tickets in the trains operated by the North Easter Railway. According to NER 90 percent trained operated on time as per the schedule.

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, the spokesperson of NER, at present 41 pairs of trains running from 56 rakes have been replaced by 02 power cars. One coach of LHB Second Luggage, Guard & Divyaang Compartments will be added to these trains. Apart from them, additional 31 seats will be available to the passengers.

Advertisement

These coaches have the capacity to utilise the power from overhead lines. In some trains, LHB coaches will be added to reduce the jerk level. This will also enhance the seating capacity of the railways. LHB coaches have high durability and less maintenance. The measures have been taken by the North Eastern Railway for the convenience of the passengers and to ease the summer rush.

Earlier the Railway Ministry decided to upgrade all the LHB coaches to Head On Generations. This move caused the train to be more cost-effective and less polluting. The implementation is underway and the Ministry has earned a profit of Rs 800 crore in annual savings after 342 trains were upgraded with Heads On Generation.

Trains under Heads On Generation do not need diesel generators and because of extra space, more passengers can be accommodated.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here