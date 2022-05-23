North Eastern Railway to Cancel 23 Trains on UP, MP, Bihar Route on May 23

The North Eastern Railway has informed rail passengers that several trains have been cancelled because of the yard remodelling work at the Gonda junction of the Lucknow division.

Previously, the North Easter railway had notified the commencement of yard remodelling work at the Gonda station from May 16 to June 10. As a result, at least 80 trains have been cancelled and many were diverted, starting from May 17.

Now, on May 23, the North Eastern Railway will undertake non-interlocking work at the Gonda station. As a result, 23 trains will be cancelled on the same day. To minimise any difficulty, passengers travelling on this route should be aware of the schedules of all these trains before scheduling their journey.

These trains pass across UP, MP, Bihar, and Delhi, among other cities. According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, Gonda Jn, the cancellation of the trains is also due to the yard remodelling work at Gonda Jn. The list of cancelled trains is as follows-

Cancelled trains

15069/15070 Gorakhpur-Aishbagh-Gorakhpur Express

05093/05094 Gorakhpur-Gonda-Gorakhpur Unreserved Special Train

15009/15010 Gorakhpur-Mailani-Gorakhpur Express

12572 Anand Vihar Terminus-Gorakhpur Humsafar Express

15203/15204 Barauni-Lucknow Jn.-Barauni Express

12530/12529 Lucknow Jn-Patliputra-Lucknow Jn. express

11123 /11124 Gwalior-Barauni-Gwalior Express

15114/15113 Chhapra Kacheri-Gomtinagar-Chhapra Kachari Express

05371/05372 Gonda-Bahraich-Gonda Unreserved Special Train

05373/05374 Gonda-Bahraich-Gonda Unreserved Special Train

01767/01768 Gonda-Bahraich-Gonda Unreserved Special Train

05091/05092 Gonda-Sitapur-Gonda Unreserved Special Train

