North Eastern Railway to Cancel, Short-Terminate Several Trains Due to Remodelling Work

The North Eastern Railway has announced that several trains will be cancelled due to the remodelling work being carried out at the Gonda station. Additionally, several trains will be diverted via the Gorakhpur Basti Gonda route.

North Eastern Railway will carry out remodelling work at the Gonda station from May 16 to June 10. Due to this, 80 trains have been cancelled on different dates from May 17. Passengers travelling on this route should know the schedule of all these trains before planning their journey to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

These trains operate on the routes of Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kathgodam, Kolkata etc.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Eastern Railway, Pankaj Singh said that the list of cancelled trains includes Gorakhpur Aishbagh Express, Lucknow Junction Patliputra, Humsafar Express, Barauni Lucknow Junction, Gwalior Barauni Express, Gomti Nagar Express, Amritsar Gorakhpur Express, Chhapra Mathura Express, Bandra Terminus Gorakhpur Junction Special, Amritsar Jaynagar Shaheed Express, Amritsar Katihar Express, Gorakhpur Lucknow Junction, Amritsar Darbhanga Express, Muzaffarpur Ahmedabad Express, New Delhi Saharsa, Gorakhpur Panvel, Kamakhya - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Gorakhpur Express, Lucknow Jn. Varanasi City Express, and Howrah Kathgodam Express.

Changed route:

These trains will be diverted via the Gorakhpur Basti Gonda route

Gorakhpur Panvel Express, Gorakhpur Bandra Terminus Express, Bandra Terminus Gorakhpur Express, Gorakhpur Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Gorakhpur Express, Anand Vihar Terminus Gorakhpur Humsafar Express.

Short-terminated trains:

Gwalior Balrampur Express will short-terminate at Lucknow Junction. The Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express will short-terminate at Gomtinagar station via Aishbagh. Similarly, The Balrampur Gwalior Express will run from Lucknow Junction.

The Gorakhpur Ahmedabad Express will run from Gomtinagar station via Aishbagh. Lalgarh Dibrugarh Express, Anand Vihar Terminus Bapudham Motihari Express, Pune Gorakhpur Express, Guwahati Jammu Tawi Express and Kamakhya Gomtinagar Express will be regulated on the Lucknow Division of North Eastern Railway.

