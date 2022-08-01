North Eastern Railway to Operate Unreserved Special Train Between These Cities of UP

The Indian Railways has taken several steps for the convenience of passengers. Now, the North Eastern Railway has decided to operate an unreserved special train between Sitapur and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

This decision will benefit the passengers from Uttar Pradesh. Train No. 05459/05460 Sitapur-Shahjahanpur Unreserved Special train will be operated daily from August 5.

According to North Eastern Railway spokesperson Pankaj Kumar Singh, train number 05459 Sitapur-Shahjahanpur unreserved special train will depart from Sitapur at 9:30 am every day from August 5. The train will reach Shahjahanpur at 12:35 pm.

On the return journey, train number 05460 Shahjahanpur – Sitapur unreserved special train will leave Shahjahanpur at 2:45 pm every day from August 5. The train will reach Sitapur at 5:55 pm. Passengers will have to follow all the standard operating procedures issued for Covid-19 during the journey.

