North Eastern Railways to Change Timings of Agra Fort-Lucknow Junction Intercity-Express

The North Eastern Railway will soon change the timings of the Agra Fort-Lucknow Junction Intercity Express. As per Pankaj Kumar Singh, the spokesperson of North Eastern Railways, the changes will take effect from June 1.

Following the changes, the train will leave the Agra Fort at 07.12 hrs, Firozabad at 07.29 hrs, Shikohabad at 07.44 hrs, Etawah at 08.16 hrs, Bharthana at 08.32 hrs, Phaphund at 08.55 hrs, Jhinjhak at 09.20 hrs, Rura at 09.35 hrs & Pankidham at 10.00 hrs, and reach Kanpur Central at 10.50 hrs.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is planning to roll out 75 Vande Bharat rakes by August 2023, according to Integral Coach Factory (ICF), following an inspection of the coaches under construction at the LHB shed of Furnishing Factory, ICF, on Friday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his interaction with the media, also described the Vande Bharat as a proud project for Indian Railways. He stated, “I congratulate the Team ICF for the design and development of these coaches which is world-class. All regions of India will be connected through Vande Bharat Express trains as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is a dream coming true for all of us."

The minister continued that there was no question of privatisation of Railways, and the focus was totally on the adaptation of new technology for the betterment of Indian Railways.

