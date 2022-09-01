North Western Railway Adds Extra Coaches To These Trains; Check List

The North Western Railway has decided to add extra coaches to some trains to end the problem of the waiting list and an excessive crowd of commuters. As of now, this facility will be available in Sikandrabad-Hisar-Sikandrabad, Madar-Udaipur City-Madar, and Agra Fort-Ajmer-Agra Fort express trains.

The spokesperson for North Western Railway, Captain Shashi Kiran informed us about the timings and coaches to be added to these trains.

Train number 22737/22738, Hisar-Sikandrabad-Hisar will have an additional second sleeper class coach from September 6 to September 28.

Train number 19605/19606, Madar-Udaipur city-Madar- will have two additional general class coaches until September 10.

Train number 12195/12196, Agra Fort- Ajmer- Agra Fort will have an extra AC Chair coach and a second AC chair coach from September 1 to December 31.

Not long ago, the Indian Railways added extra coaches to 41 trains connecting the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and others. These additional coaches were added on August 1.

