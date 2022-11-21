North Western Railway Cancels Trains Passing Via Chhota Gudha Railway Station; Know More

To develop the Chhota Gudha Railway Station, North Western Railways has decided to cancel trains on the route. The station is now being converted from a halt station into a crossing railway station. A halt station is a platform with minimal facilities, where trains halt with special permission from the railways. Owing to the transition, several trains on this route will be cancelled for two days. After that, they will resume as per their schedule.

The trains cancelled during these two days include:

Advertisement

· Train Number 09603, Jaipur Sikar Demu Special will remain cancelled on November 22.

· Train Number 09604, Loharu-Jaipur Passenger Special will remain cancelled on November 23.

· Train Number 14705, Dahar Ka Balaji Intercity Express will remain cancelled on November 22.

· Train Number 14706, Bhiwani Intercity Express will remain cancelled on November 22.

In other news, Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, in a statement, said that the services of some trains will be affected next month due to fog. Every year, visibility declines due to the accumulation of fog and smog in winter. Hence, trains and flights get cancelled almost regularly in this season.

Recently, the Ambala division cancelled three trains from Chandigarh to Ambala. Along with sharing the announcement, the railway official stated that every year, from December to February, several trains get cancelled owing to fog. The visibility in the morning, especially in the mountainous regions, turns zero, which affects the operation of the trains.

In 2021, Indian Railways came up with a device to beat issues caused by fog in the country. A FogPASS device was installed in some trains. The device is a GPS-based handheld system, which aids the crew during foggy days through an audio-visual alarm system.

Read all the Latest Auto News here