North Western Railway Starts Parcel Facility at Didwana Station; Details Inside

The North Western Railway has started a parcel loading facility at the Didwana station. These parcel facilities will increase revenue for the station. Moreover, it will allow traders to come into play. As per the North Western Railway official, this will increase the competition, and hence passengers can benefit from the same.

Against the backdrop of this service, the stoppage time of two train routes has been increased. The Jodhpur-Rewari-Jodhpur and Jodhpur-Delhi-Jodhpur trains will halt for slightly longer at the Didwana station. Given the development, certain trains in the Didwana station will have a change in timings as well. These are below mentioned.

Train No. 14823, Jodhpur-Rewari rail service will arrive at Didwana station on August 1 at 06.43 hrs instead of 06.41 hrs. The train will leave at 06.46 hrs.

Train number 14824, from the Rewari-Jodhpur rail service, will arrive at Didwana station on August 1 at 08.42 hrs instead of the scheduled time of 08.40 hrs. It will depart at 08.45 hrs.

Train No. 22421, Jodhpur-Delhi rail service will arrive at Didwana station at 02.06 hrs on August 1. It will depart at 02.11 hrs instead of the scheduled time at 02.09 hrs.

Train No. 22422, Delhi-Rewari rail service will arrive at Didwana station on August 1 at 02.01 hrs. It will depart at 02.04 hrs.

The stations in the state of Rajasthan are being developed both by the centre and the state. Various projects have been put in line to make world-class facilities. Wheelchair facilities for specially-abled people have also been made available.

To avail of the wheelchair facility, a person should prior inform the concerned railway of the same. The facility is available through ticket booking time, a call or SMS can assist the needy.

