North Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 4 Pairs Of Trains; Check List

Given the increase in the number of passengers during the summer holidays, the North Western Railways has decided to temporarily increase the number of coaches in trains travelling to and from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand.

Speaking to the media, Captain Shashi Kiran, the spokesperson of North Western Railway said, “Four pairs of trains, especially Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer, Sri Ganganagar-Bandra Terminus-Sriganganagar, and Bikaner-Haridwar-Bikaner tri-weekly trains, have been separated. Temporary coaches of different categories are being increased."

List of trains to get extra coaches:

Train number 14707/14708, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner, Will have an additional second sleeper class coach from Bikaner between 22.06.22 and 30.06.22 and from Dadar between 23.06.22 to 01.07.22.

Train number 12996/12995, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer, to have an additional third AC economy class coach from Ajmer between 21.06.22 to 30.06.22 and from Bandra Terminus between 22.06.22 to 01.07.22.

Train number 14701/14702, Sriganganagar-Bandra Terminus-Sriganganagar train, to have an extra second sleeper class coach between 22.06.22 and 30.06.22 and from Bandra Terminus between 24.06.22 to 02.07.22.

Train number 14717/14718, the tri-weekly Bikaner-Haridwar-Bikaner rail service, to have an additional second sleeper class coach between 22.06.22 to 29.06.22 and from Haridwar between 23.06.22 to 30.06.22.

