North Western Railway To Operate A Special Train Between Mumbai And Jaipur

The Indian Railways has taken a major decision for the convenience of the passengers. North Western Railway has decided to run a superfast special train between Mumbai Central-Jaipur-Borivali. This train service will operate via Vapi, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota and Sawai Madhopur. The facility of a second sleeper class coach will also be provided to the passengers on this train.

It will also reduce the rush of passengers in trains. This train will operate between Mumbai Central-Jaipur-Borivali.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central-Jaipur AC Superfast Special will leave Mumbai Central at 10:50 pm on August 10 and will reach Jaipur at 6:30 pm the following day.

Similarly, Train No. 09184 Jaipur – Borivali AC Superfast Special train will leave Jaipur at 7:35 pm on August 11 and will reach Borivali at 12:30 pm the following day.

