Holi is just around the corner and people are travelling to their hometowns in large numbers. If you are also planning to go to your hometown via train, then Indian Railways has brought a piece of great news for you. Some of the trains that were earlier cancelled, will see their operations resumed, including trains travelling between Lucknow and Varanasi and more. The Northern Railways has decided the same to handle the increase in passenger load that they would be facing in the coming days due to the festival of colours.

No changes have been made to the schedules of the trains that will be restored. This means that the trains will run on the same schedule as they previously used to before they were cancelled. Northern Railways has also commenced the booking process for all the trains. Passengers who haven’t been able to book tickets for Holi celebrations yet due to the unavailability of tickets can go on the official website of IRCTC and search for tickets for the restored trains. The decision has been made by the Northern Railways keeping in view that every year, the number of passengers travelling during the Holi season, is maximum.

Train numbers 05978 and 05977 Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh will depart from Dibrugarh on March 2 and March 9. On its return journey, the train will depart from Gorakhpur on March 7 and March 14. Similarly, for train numbers 02541 and 02542 Gorakhpur – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur, the first will depart from Gorakhpur on March 3 and March 10, and the latter will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on March 5 and March 12.

The trains restored for the Holi week will pass through Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. Some of the trains restored are train number 15107 Banaras – Lucknow Express, 15108 Lucknow – Banaras Express, 14231 Prayagraj Sangam – Basti Express and 14232 Basti – Prayagraj Sangam Express. Some others are 14233 Prayagraj Sangam – Mankapur Express and 14234 Mankapur – Prayagraj Sangam Express.

To book tickets for these trains, visit the official website of IRCTC and drop the dates of travel and select the desired train. Fill in the passenger details and book your tickets.

