Not a Frequent Driver? Here's How to Maintain Your Car During Lockdown or Otherwise

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic begins, our lives have undeniably not been the same. Restricted to our homes and practising social distancing both because of the imposed lockdowns and for our safety, our bodies have no doubt become more prone to laziness and lethargy. But have you ever wondered what else is getting rusty along with you during the lockdown? Well, it is your car that is also undoubtedly lying idle along with you. It comes as no surprise that your car will be needing extra care during this time in order to maintain its efficiency. With a potential wave of the pandemic that might surprise us anytime, you might have to remain indoors yet again. So, here are some ways that you can take care of your vehicle during this period.

>Protect the exterior

The exterior of your car may be exposed to harsh climate conditions for a long period of time. In order to protect it from either extreme heat rain or bird poop, use a good car cover. This should be done irrespective of whether you park your car in a garage, street or driveway. Even inside the garage, using a cover will keep the car paint from scratching, fading, cracking and discolouring convertible tops as well as preventing the vinyl from disintegrating.

>Preserve the battery

It comes as basic car knowledge that your engine’s battery depletes even when not in use. Starting your car at least once a week for a duration of 10-15 minutes can prevent your battery from discharging. However, if the car willmost probability remain idle for more than a month, it is advisable to disconnect the battery from the negative terminal to prevent discharge.

>Use the gear instead of the handbrake

Although most automakers advise to have the handbrake engaged when parked, doing it for a long duration could lead to mechanical complications. Normally, when we engage the handbrake while parking, we know it is for a matter of hours. However,a long duration can jam up the handbrake. So,use the gear instead, specifically the reverse gear.

>Take small trips in nearby vicinity

Like every other machine, your car is at its highest efficiency when it is kept to run. Start your vehicle every few days and also keep checking the other functions like whether the headlights or the air conditioner is working properly. If possible, it is recommended to take your car for a short ride in the locality so that it is not stationery for too long. If that is unfeasible, simply move your car backwards and forwards.

>Keep checking the electricals

Rodents are not just a nuisance in the kitchen or your wardrobe but also in the garage. When your car is immobile for too long, rodents can make their way in and cause a mess. You may find your window sliders not working, headlights not working or your wipers not moving. To prevent this menace, check your car regularly for electrical anomalies and in case your car is not moving for a long period of time, go for some anti-rodent solution.

>Air Cleansing

This is more of a safety precaution for yourself that the car. After long periods of no use,the AC vents, plastic trims of your dashboard, and other components of your cabin emit benzene which is extremely unhealthy for you to inhale. It is advisable to keep the windows open for 15 minutes every day while you start your car. The gush of the air conditioner’s fan and the ventilation should clear up the cabin.

