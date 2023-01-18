Now Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express to Halt at Borivali Station

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The Vande Bharat Express train connecting Mumbai and Gandhinagar will have an additional halt at Borivali Station in the Financial Capital, said Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways & Textiles. “For hassle free travel, stoppage at Borivali Station is approved for Gandhinagar - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express. Additionally the train will now run on all days from Sunday to Saturday except Wednesday," she tweeted.

In October, Vapi in Gujarat was also added as an additional stoppage for Gandhinagar - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express. Vande Bharat Express is India’s first semi highspeed train equipped with world class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25% to 45%.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: IRCTC Introduces Tour to Andaman and Nicobar Islands For Your Valentine’s Day

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on the New Delhi- Kanpur- Allahabad-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. On the auspicios occasion of Makar Sanskranti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the eighth Vande Bharat train in the country. The train will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours. Indian Railways aims to inaugurate 75 Vande Bharat trains by August this year.

10 SALIENT FEATURES OF VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS TRAIN

Vande Bharat Express is Made in India train and can attain speed from 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds. The train connecting the Capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra runs at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. It operates six times a week, except Wednesdays. The Vande Bharat train no. 20901 from Mumbai Central departs at 6.10am to reach Gandhinagar at 12.30pm. In return journey, the train no. 20902 to Mumbai departs Gandhinagar Capital station at 2.05pm to reach Mumbai Central at 8.35pm. The train with 16 coaches has a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers. The Vande Bharat Express has 16 air-conditioned coaches of which two are executive class coaches. Passengers will have to pay Rs 2,505 in its executive class and Rs 1,385 to travel in its chair class. All Vande Bharat coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs. All toilets are bio-vacuum type. Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handle with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided in the train. Every coach has a pantry with facilities to serve hot meals, hot and cold beverages.

Read all the Latest Auto News here