Have you ever been bothered by the availability of food on the train and wanted to order something of your taste from some preferred eateries? The Indian Railways PSU, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), has introduced e-catering services through a specially developed website www.catering.irctc.co.in as well as its e-catering app Food on Track.

Sometimes, due to network connectivity issues, it takes more time to access the website. To make e-catering services more customer-centric, the Indian Railways has started WhatsApp communication for railway passengers to order food through e-catering services. Business WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 has been started for the purpose.

According to the press statement released by the Railways Ministry, initially, there were two stages of implementation of e-catering services planned through WhatsApp Communication.

In the first phase, the Business WhatsApp number will be sending a message to the customer booking e-ticket for opting for e-catering services by clicking the link www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

With this option, the customers will be able to book meals from the restaurants of their choice available at stations en route directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without requiring downloading the App.

In the next phase of the services, WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer wherein an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and will also book meals for them.

“To begin the second phase, WhatsApp communication has been implemented for e-catering services on selected trains," the ministry said.

According to the statement, based on the passenger’s feedback and suggestions, the ministry will launch the same services on other trains as well.

Presently, through IRCTC’s e-catering services, around 50,000 meals are being served in a day after the services were launched on its website as well as the app.

How to enable access to e-catering services for WhatsApp?

Stage 1: While booking a ticket, a message will be sent to the customer from the business WhatsApp number for opting for e-catering services by clicking the link www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

Stage 2: After enabling the website, the customer will gain access to book the meals from the restaurants of their choice available at stations en route to their destination.

Stage 3: A WhatsApp number will be enabled for two-way communication where an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of services for the passengers.

