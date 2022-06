Now You Can Book 24 Indian Railways Tickets a Month by Linking Aadhaar with IRCTC Account

People can now book 24 train tickets in a month on the IRCTC website and app if their user ID is linked to Aadhaar, otherwise only 12 tickets can be bought, the Railways announced on Monday. So far, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allowed people to book six tickets a month if the account is not connected to Aadhar and 12 if it is linked.

“To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the ministry said in a statement.

Officials said this will be helpful for frequent travellers as well as those using the same account to book train tickets for family members.

How to link IRCTC account with your Aadhaar

First visit the official website of IRCTC https://irctc.co.in. Log in to account. On the home page, click on Link Your Aadhaar in the My Account option. After this, enter the Aadhaar related information, go to the check box and select the option of Send OTP. Now, while entering the OTP, select Verify OTP. After you complete KYC, your Aadhaar will be linked with the IRCTC account.

