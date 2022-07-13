Now, You Can Live-Track Mumbai Local Train on Indian Railways' Official App

Mumbaikars will now be able to track the location of their local trains in real-time, starting from today i.e. July 13. The technology will be offered to the passengers through the Yatri app. The facility is currently available only for trains running on the Central Railway.

Central Railway, which caters to the eastern areas of the city along the natural harbour, will provide the facility as it has completed GPS tagging of all the locomotives on its lines. The GPS devices are installed within the rakes. The Yatri app fosters an algorithm that sends the real-time location of the trains to various mobile devices. Initially, the live-tracking feature will be available on the Belapur-Kharkopar route.

The data on the application gets refreshed every 15 seconds. Users can manually refresh the app too. The app will display a train icon moving on the map showing the location of the train. “Central Railway is looking forward to raising the bar of digital services delivery and making the journey of commuters easier," an official with the railways told Free Press Journal. The users of the app will also be able to suggest new features and register their suggestions on the app.

The application, which comes with more features making travel easy for the passengers, has been developed under the Indian Railways’ Non-fare Revenue initiative. The initiative aims at collecting revenue for the railways by monetising assets under four major categories – Passenger, Freight, Coaching, and Sundries. Indian Railways awarded the tender for the development, operation, and maintenance of Yatri to CDP India.

Currently, the Mumbai locals are being tracked by passengers through M-indicator, an application developed by a privately owned company. Now, the Indian Railways foraying into developing such an app will help passengers gain data from official sources. As per reports, more than 4.5 lakh people have already downloaded the application.

