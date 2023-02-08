Now You Can Purchase Mumbai Metro Tickets Using WhatsApp; Here's Step-by-step Guide

Mumbai Metro commuters will now be able to book tickets on WhatsApp, making their journey a hassle-free experience. Announcing the new facility, Mumbai Metro shared a video tutorial for the ticket booking process on WhatsApp. “The city that is always on the move now doesn’t need to stop for anything. Not even tickets. Say “Hi" for convenience," read the caption posted with the video.

Step-by-step Guide to Book Mumbai Metro Tickets On WhatsApp

The first thing that commuters must do to buy a ticket is text a “Hi" on the WhatsApp number 967000-8889. An instant link for purchasing tickets will then be sent to them. Following payment, the QR code will be sent, which must be authenticated at the Automated Fare Collection gate before entering the platform. The QR code will provide access to information about the journey, including the kind of ticket (single or return), origin and destination, fare, and the date and time the ticket was issued.

One Nation One Card

The 2A and 7 lines of the Mumbai Metro were inaugurated last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two new lines make up a 35-kilometre elevated corridor that runs across suburban Mumbai from Andheri to Dahisar.

Metro line 7 connects suburban Andheri (East) with Dahisar, whereas Metro line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km D N Nagar (yellow line). The foundation of the project was laid down by PM Modi in 2015.

During the inaugural event last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and Mumbai 1 Mobile App, enabling passengers to make quick, contactless digital payments on metro lines. As part of the “One Nation One Card" concept, the National Common Mobility Card was introduced on March 4, 2019, as an inter-system transportation card.

The card may be used to make digital ticket purchases using UPI and can be displayed at metro station entrance gates. It can also be used on other public transportation systems, including local trains and buses. With the acceptance of the mobility card, the Mumbai Metro is now the second city-wide public transit system after BEST adopted its NCMC ecosystem.

