Official: Hero Maestro Xoom Launch Confirmed for January 30, First Teaser Revealed

Hero MotoCorp has released the first official teaser of the upcoming Maestro Xoom which will be launched on Jan 30 in the Indian market. In fact, a leaked document of International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) has revealed all the details of Hero Maestro Xoom ahead of its launch. The company has also sent out media invites for January 30, henceby confirming the launch date.

Also Read: New Honda Activa ‘Smart’ Hybrid Launch on January 23, All You Need to Know

According to the document out on the web last week, Hero Maestro Xoom is likely to be launched in three variants: LX, VX and ZX. The highly-anticipated scooter is also slightly larger than the Maestro Edge. The Maestro Xoom measures 1,881 mm in overall length, 731 mm in width and 1,117 mm in height, and its wheelbase is 1,300 mm.

Advertisement

The all-new Maestro Xoom will roll out with a completely redesigned front fascia that looks more angular than the one on the Maestro Edge 110 scooter. The teaser image shows the front apron of the scooter in a dual-tone paint shade with a large LED headlamp and X-shaped LED daytime running light, which is likely a reference to its name. The scooter is expected to come with upmarket features such as digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a cornering headlamp function and 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends (Edge 110 gets 10-inch at the rear).

The Maestro Xoom will be powered by Hero’s 110.9cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.04 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.70 Nm at 5,750 rpm. This engine will be mated with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The Maestro Xoom’s output figures are identical to the other 110cc Hero scooters.

Reports suggest that Hero has also added the i3s fuel-saving technology in the Maestro Xoom. Customers should expect a comfortable ride as the scooter will be equipped with a telescopic fork upfront and a conventional shock absorber at the rear.

Advertisement

Hero’s Combined Braking System and Drum brakes will be offered as standard, except for the fully-loaded ZX variant, which is likely to come with a disc brake at the front. Hero MotoCorp’s Maestro Xoom will compete with the likes of Suzuki Avenis, Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter.

Read all the Latest Auto News here