Ola Electric Car to Launch in 2024 with Autonomous Driving Tech and 500 Km+ Range

India automaker Ola Electric has confirmed that they are working on an electric car and have said that it will arrive in 2024. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-Founder of Ola Electric, called it “the most ambitious car project undertaken by India." As of now, the company has not fully unveiled how the car will look like but has released a teaser of the same which gives an idea of the design language expected for it to have.

Amongst a few of the things confirmed about the electric car project, the biggest highlight perhaps is the car’s range. Confirming our exclusive from last week, Bhavish Aggarwal stated that the electric car will come with over 500 km range per charge.

Additionally, the car will be the “sportiest car" in India, as claimed by Ola Electric stating that it will be capable of going from a standstill to 100 km/h in a matter of just 4 seconds. Some design elements have been confirmed as well which include a low drag coefficient of 0.21 which means that the car will be extremely aerodynamic which would play a big role in giving it the claimed mileage per charge.

Helping it be this aerodynamic is a curvy design language, as can be seen in the teasers. The car will also get an all-glass roof and will not only be keyless but will also be handleless, as mentioned by Bhavish Aggarwal.

Lastly, the car will run Move OS which is Ola Electric’s infotainment system software, when it is launched in 2024.

As of now, this is about all the information unveiled by Ola Electric about their upcoming electric car. Expect more to be announced next year when the company reaches closer to finalising more details about the vehicle, like how exactly would it look and the features that it will come with.

