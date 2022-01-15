Ola Electric CMO Claims Scooters Dispatched on Time, Clarifies Vahan ‘Discrepancy’

Amid complaints that the number of registrations reflecting on the official Vahan website for its scooters were way less than what Ola had claimed, CMO of Ola Electric, Varun Dubey, has now come forward with a clarification.

CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal had said on December 31, “Update on December deliveries: we’ve dispatched vehicles to ALL who purchased.” He further shared that the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters were mostly already at the delivery centres and were getting through the RTO registration process while some were in transit. Citing the new fully digital registration process, Bhavish even admitted that it was taking longer than they had anticipated.

Explaining the functioning of the Vahan registration system, Varun told CNBCTV18 that Vahan only reflects data for the vehicles with certain conditions. As per him, the discrepancy was due to many states not reporting the data to Vahan. He even underlined that not all states use the same version of Vahan and this leads to a lag between the data from state to state. Lastly, the CMO mentioned that several states give temporary registration numbers which do not reflect in Vahan. “Typically, it takes about three to four weeks to shake itself out and reflect on Vahan,” he added.

While acknowledging the various reports on social media and TV channels that highlighted the issue, Varun claimed that they had dispatched 4,000 scooters in 15 days. “Covering the commitments we had made in December,” he added. Varun further assured everyone that the vehicles were on their way and that many were going through the registration process.

Earlier, Ola had been surrounded by a number of complaints regarding the delivery as well as the condition of its e-scooters delivered to the customers. Several people had raised issues on Twitter where they had received faulty scooters from Ola while some had even cancelled their orders.

