Ola Electric Commences S1, S1 Pro Scooter Deliveries in Bengaluru and Chennai

Ola Electric has finally commenced deliveries for its S1 electric scooter in India. The homegrown EV brand had organized special events for the first 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai. Earlier, Ola Electric had rolled out the largest-ever direct-to-consumer experience initiative in the history of automotive retail, offering customer test rides across India.

Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric said, “Today is a landmark day for those who have joined the revolution with us as we begin our deliveries of Ola S1. We are working hard to ramp up the production at the Ola Futurefactory to get the scooters in the hands of our customers as per their delivery windows. Thank you all for being a part of this iconic milestone and helping us accelerate the transition to sustainable clean mobility. This is just the beginning of the revolution, and from here we look forward to offering customers a seamless, convenient, and timely doorstep delivery and ownership experience."

The Ola S1 scooters are manufactured at Ola’s state-of-the-art Futurefactory which is claimed to be the largest and most sustainable two-wheeler factory in the world.

It has a full capacity of 10 million annual productions and will be completely operated by about 10,000 women.

