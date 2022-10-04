Ola Electric Emerges as Top-Selling Electric Two-Wheeler Brand in India

Ola Electric has emerged as the best-selling EV two-wheeler brand in September 2022. As per the data available on Vahan portal, it sold 9,634 units of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters last month.

Ola had introduced a budget-friendly version of the S1 Pro scooter in August this year. Named as Ola S1, it received phenomenal response from the buyers and more than 10,000 were sold on the first day of opening the purchase window.

On the other hand, the company also claimed that the S1 Pro alone commands the majority of the market share today and is doing its job really well in the premium segment. Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric currently has a market share of nearly 20 percent in the electric two-wheeler segment in the Indian market.

Reportedly, Ola will continue to be on top of the chart even in the next quarter. The company is expanding its D2C retail footprint with the opening up of 20 experience centers across the country. Ola has planned to start 200 such centres in India by March 2023.

