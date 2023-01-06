Ola Electric Introducing Service Subscription Plan For S1 Range of Scooters, Confirms CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric is set to launch service subscription plans for its S1 range of scooters in the Indian market. Ahead of the launch next week, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal asked for the benefits that customers would like to see in the plans. “Launching service subscription plans next week. What benefits would you like to see in the plans?" Aggarwal tweeted.

Twitter users replied to his tweet by suggesting that OLA should introduce replacement of spare parts, battery and software upgrades on annual plans and more. However, several anguished customers expressed their dissatisfaction with their OLA scooters under his tweet’s reply.

Ola will be introducing service desks at their experience centres. Reports suggest that customers of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will be able to bring in their scooters to these experience centres and get them serviced. The customers currently need to book an appointment to get their scooters serviced. The scooter is then picked up by an Ola technician. But now customers will be able to avail same-day service.

Ola Electric has elaborate plans to expand its portfolio of EVs. The EV manufacturer is planning to bring as many as six new electric vehicles in India in the near future. Ola’s future offerings will include a premium motorcycle, a mass-market motorbike, a premium car and a premium SUV. Ola Electric is currently gearing up to commence deliveries of its next product which is the S1 Air. Reportedly, Ola Electric will start delivering the S1 Air to customers in April 2023.

Ola is also reported to be gearing up to unveil its first electric car in India by 2024. The company had released the car’s teaser, suggesting that the new EV would be a sedan. The car will be reportedly equipped with abilities of 0 to 100kmph sprint in less than four seconds. It will come loaded with Move OS and assisted driving capabilities.

