Ola Electric Teases Three Upcoming Electric Cars; Could be an SUV, Sedan, and Hatchback

Ola is all set to foray into the four-wheeler EV market as the company recently teased their second product coming out of the production. Although the word has been out for a while now, nobody knew what Ola would be making its debut into the car market with, until now. Ola has revealed not one but three electric cars at an event in the Ola Future factory. The teaser was enough to raise curiosity and also let people know what to expect in terms of the design of the new four-wheeler EVs. The cars, just like their two-wheeler family members, hone a simple yet futuristic design.

The first car that was teased at the event reveals a low-floor sporty sedan with a modern, coupe bodyline. The front of the EV displays a marvelous light setup tucked nicely in a wedge-shaped bumper. The LED lights run across the width of the bumper. A similar setup is noticed at the back of the vehicle where the light runs across the width.

You can watch the entire event here. Start at 54 mins to see the cars being teased.

CEO Bhavish Aggarwal also shared visuals of his team in work mode and the result being displayed on the screens. Though the designs were carefully blurred out. Sharing the pictures, Bhavish, in the caption wrote, “Building some cars.”

There is no information, as of now, regarding the specifications of the cars. The first layer of the details will be uncovered by Bhavish on Independence Day this year. Many reports suggest that the three cars might be representing each section – the hatchback, sedan, and SUV – of the auto industry.

If reports are to be believed, then the Ola EVs might also be equipped with autonomous driving features. The feature is still in the development phase and is being built keeping the global market in mind, and not just India. The company is expected to start manufacturing the EV four-wheelers by the end of 2023.

