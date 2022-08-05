Ola Electric to Announce New Product on Independence Day; Could be Electric Car

Ola Electric is all set to unveil an all-new product on August 15, 2022 which happens to be the 75th Independence Day of India. Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola CEO made this announcement via his official Twitter handle. Last year, Ola had unveiled the S1 electric scooter on the same day, i.e. August 15, 2021.

Without divulging the details of the new offering, Aggarwal tweeted, “Super excited to announce a new product this 15th August! Will also share more about our BIG future plans!! Do watch the livestream. Sharing time and link soon."

The Internet is abuzz with rumors regarding the new Ola vehicle breaking the cover on August 15, 2022. While some reports say that it is going to be the brand’s first all-electric car, a few reports indicate it is going to be a new scooter with more range or a removable and lockable battery.

Ola has also subscribed for the Union Govt’s PLI scheme which permits it to manufacture Lithium-ion batteries on its own for the electric vehicles. Hence, the possibility of introducing a pocket friendly electric scooter which runs on Ola’s own battery on August 15 cannot be discarded at all.

A couple of months back, the brand had teased its upcoming electric car for the first time via a video which showed the front and rear ends of the car. In addition, the Ola electric car was equipped with sleek DRLs with red accents and an Ola emblem. In all likelihood, it is going to be a four-door sedan with a coupe-like roofline.

Reportedly, Ola is scouting for 1000 acres of land to set up its four-wheeler manufacturing facility. The brand claims that it is going to be double of the size of the FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu where Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters are built.

