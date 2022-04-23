Ola Electric To Bring Autonomous Driving to India With Their Upcoming Electric Car

Ola Electric has announced that they will be entering the autonomous vehicle segment in India. Interestingly, Ola Electric has said that this autonomous driving feature will not debut with their two wheeler, the Ola Electric S1 series. Instead, this is being developed for their upcoming electric car.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that this feature is being developed to make the upcoming four-wheeler EV on par with the likes of Tesla and Rivian, eventually, when the testing and development is complete.

As of now, Ola Electric is still in the development phase for the Autonomous driving feature. For the public, expect this to be rolled out in the final production version of their electric car.

Bhavish Aggarwal also confirmed that this feature is being developed keeping the global market in mind and not just India, shedding light on the ambitious global plans of the Indian automaker.

Currently, Ola Electric will continue with the S1 and the S1 Pro electric scooters. For the same, the company will soon roll out MoveOS 2.0 operating system. As of now, this software is in Beta mode.

