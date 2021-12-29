Ola Begins Roll Out of Hyperchargers Across Major Cities, to Cross 4000+ Points Next Year

Ola has commenced the roll-out of its Hyperchargers across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year. The company is installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. The charger will be free for use till the end June 22 for all customers.

In December, Ola commenced the deliveries of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India. Customers from Bengaluru and Chennai were the first to receive the scooters. The deliveries of the scooters were originally timed to commence in the October-November period, but were postponed till mid-December. The delay has been attributed to the global chip shortage.

Ola claims that it delivered 100 scooters on the first day and reportedly claimed that it will go to “several thousand across various locations, the rest of the month". The company has also said that “priority deliveries are based on an automated scientific approach that decides the delivery handover as per their purchase date, variant, location, colour and other factors."

The Ola S1 has been one of the most anticipated electric scooters in India. The S1 gets a 2.97 kWh battery while the S1 pro gets a 3.98kWh battery. Now since we are talking about the battery, it should also be said that except for the cells inside the battery, the Ola S1 is a completely localised product. Now, as we mentioned before the S1 pro gets an additional Hyper mode. With this, the scooter can reach up to a top speed of 115kmph which otherwise is topped at 85kmph in Sports mode in the standard S1.

