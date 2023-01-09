Ola S1 and S1 Pro 'Gerua Edition' Goes on Sale in India, S1 Gets 5 New Colours

Ola Electric has introduced ‘Gerua Edition’ for its S1 and S1 Pro range of scooters in the Indian market. In addition, the brand has added five new color schemes for the S1 electric scooter in the form of Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black.

Also Read: Ola S1 Electric Scooter Full Variant Wise Price List, Features, Range, Charging and More

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “Ola’s rise to the top of the chart has been achieved by making EVs desirable, accessible and affordable to customers. Based on the feedback from our community, we are bringing back the ‘Gerua’ edition to both our variants and are also making Ola S1 available in all 11 colour palettes, which make our scooters an even more exciting proposition."

Ola S1 sales started in September last year and it is positioned between the S1 Pro and S1 Air. The company had created a new sales record in December by retailing over 25000 units. Ola Electric was India’s numero-uno electric two-wheeler brand in 2022 with cumulative sales surpassing 1.50 lakh units. Furthermore, it also expanded its D2C footprint with more than 100 new experience centers being inaugurated during this period.

Advertisement

Ola Electric recently launched the MoveOS 3 software update for more than 1 lakh customers. It was the company’s third over-the-air (OTA) software update in one year. The MoveOS 3 boasts of 50+ features and performance improvements with Hypercharger compatibility being the biggest one. Presently, Ola’s Hypercharger network is spread across 27 Indian States. The brand will launch six new electric vehicle by 2027 which will include motorcycles, cars and SUVs.

Read all the Latest Auto News here