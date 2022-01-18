Ola S1 Customers to Get Free Upgrade to More Expensive S1 Pro Electric Scooter: CEO

The story of Ola Electric seems to be one that’s taking twists and turns every few days. Recently, the CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, confirmed on Twitter that all those who had put down their money for the entry-level S1 will be upgraded to S1 Pro.

But, the tweet does not mention any timeline, the reason or if customers will have to pay the extra amount for the performance upgrade. There are rumours that hint at the fact that the pocket-friendly S1 might be discontinued altogether. However, there is no official word from the folks at Ola Electric yet, and, we’ll have to wait to find out the reason behind this upgrade.

Furthermore, Ola Electric also recently announced that it will open the final payment window on January 21 for all the customers who have already paid Rs 20,000 for its electric scooters, Ola Chairman and Group Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said earlier on.

The company, which had last month stated that it has dispatched its electric scooters to all who have purchased in the previous round, will dispatch for the latest purchase during this month and February.

Sharing a shot of its electric scooters at the company’s factory while extending greetings for Lohri, Sankranti and Pongal, Aggarwal in a tweet said, “Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6 pm in Ola App for all customers who’ve paid (Rs) 20k. We’ll dispatch across Jan & Feb."

Ola Electric, which had in August last year made a foray into the green mobility space with the launch of its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively, had postponed delivery timelines for its much-anticipated products citing the global semiconductor shortage issue.

The company, after opening reservations at Rs 499 in July last year for its electric scooters, started the online purchase process in September and initially planned to start deliveries in October but was later pushed to November and then again to the second half of December last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

