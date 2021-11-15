Ola S1 Electric Scooter - 5 Things That You Need to Know Before Getting One

Now India’s relation with electric two-wheelers is actually not a new tale. There were a handful of manufacturers back in the day that never made it to the limelight. But then the EV revolution picked up momentum and it was like Ather swished and flicked a wand to create dominance in the space. But on August 15 this year, we saw the launch of this. The Ola S1 electric scooter. In just 24 hours this one got over a lakh booking and since then we have been itching to get our hands on one to see what it’s really about. So here we are in Bangalore to tell you 5 things that you need to know before getting one of these homes.

Advertisement

>Design and Colours

Now in terms of looks, the Ola S1 is primarily based on the Eterra Appscooter, a dutch company that Ola took over a while ago. The only differences are the ola badge at the front and the S1 pro badge at the back.

The design, to be simply said, is simplistic. There are a few creases running all over the scooter with an over curvy design. It gets LED headlamps as well taillights. The scooter sits on rather good looking 12inch alloy wheels and it is suspended with the help of a vertically placed monoshock at the front and a horizontally one placed at the back.

Now since we got our hands on a pre-production version there were a few gaps in the panel that Ola said will be rectified in the ones that reach the showroom.

The scooter comes with a total of 5 colour options for the S1 and an additional 5 for the S1 Pro and it should be said that the paint finish on the scooter is commendable.

>Features and Tech

Now electric is the technology of the future and in accordance with that the S1 comes with an exhaustive set of features. Starting with the riding modes, the S1 gets a normal and sport mode while the S1 pro gets an additional hyper mode.

Advertisement

The list of features might take a whole other video but a few of the ones that are worthy of mention include a keyless operation where the scooter operates with an app that you can download on your phone. The scooter then senses the proximity and unlocks itself as you come near it.

The S1 can also accommodate multiple driver’s profiles with different setups. Ola says that they will also add additional features such as geo-fencing and parental controls in future OTA updates.

Advertisement

The aim as per Ola was to reduce the friction in the day to day use of the scooter. Apart from the era-appropriate essentials like connectivity and GPS features the instrument cluster can also operate basic functions like boot open and close which we thought was quite clever.

Advertisement

>Performance and Riding

Now if we are talking about the performance let’s start with the battery. Now the S1 gets a 2.97 kWh battery while the S1 pro gets a 3.98kWh battery.

Now since we are talking about the battery, it should also be said that except for the cells inside the battery, the Ola S1 is a completely localised product. Now, as we mentioned before the S1 pro gets an additional Hyper mode. With this, the scooter can reach up to a top speed of 115kmph which otherwise is topped at 85kmph in Sports mode in the standard S1.

In the time we spent with the scooter, the Hyper mode on the S1 impressed us with its maniac torque that for a second made me forget about its ICE counterparts.

Advertisement

>Range and Charging

With the 2.97kWh battery, the S1 returns an acclaimed 121km on a single charge which goes up to 181km on the S1 Pro with a bigger battery. The numbers are substantially greater than the Ather 450X and we will put these numbers to test once we have a brief time with the vehicle in real city traffic.

>Price and Features

Now the S1 is priced at Rs 97,703 while the S1 pro goes up to Rs 1.27 lakh. Depending on the state that you live in, the prices will go further down with FAME subsidies as well. So, we hope that this video gave a clearer picture of the S1 electric scooter. The electric revolution is already in motion, what are you waiting for? The ball is now in your court.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.