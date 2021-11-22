Ola S1 Electric Scooter Customer Test Rides Commence Across Major Cities in India

Ola Electric has announced the expansion of its customer test rides pan India in the largest ever initiative of this kind. Customers in over 1000 cities and towns will be able to test ride and experience the revolutionary Ola S1 electric scooter. The test rides will be initially open only for those who have purchased or reserved the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters.

Ola kicked off test rides in Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata on the 10th of November and then opened up 5 more cities - Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai and Pune on 19th November. It will now rapidly add more locations to ensure all customers have access to test rides by December 15th.

“Customer response to our test rides has been phenomenally positive and we are really thrilled to see their excitement for the revolutionary Ola S1 scooter. Thousands of customers are taking test rides every day and absolutely loving the best in class design, performance, technology and ride quality the Ola S1 delivers. We are scaling test rides up rapidly in the coming weeks and will be covering over 1000 cities and towns across India to ensure every customer has access to test rides by mid-December. This is the fastest national scale-up of test rides ever and a revolution in automotive retail made possible by our direct to consumer model." said Arun Sirdeshmukh, Chief Business Officer at Ola Electric.

Advertisement

Next leg of customer test rides will be commencing from 27 November 2021 onwards, in 11 more cities including Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Tiruppur, Jaipur and Nagpur.

The Ola S1 range of scooters comes in 10 colours, a fluid design, a massive 36L boot space that fits 2 helmets, incredible performance of 0-40 Kmph in just 3 seconds, top speed of 115 Kmph and a class-leading range of 181 Kilometers for the S1 Pro. With mono-shock, front and rear disc brakes and the widest tyres in the category, they also provide fantastic ride quality.

>Also Watch:

The scooters are being manufactured in India at the Ola Futurefactory. This will be Ola’s global manufacturing hub and Ola aims to launch these scooters in international markets such as Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, and others next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.