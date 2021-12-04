Ola S1 Electric Scooter Deliveries to Start from Dec 15, Tweets CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

The Ola Electric scooter, the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro have been one of the most talked-about electric scooters in India. Both the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro, as per Ola Electric, received a tremendous response ever since the bookings for these electric scooters were opened in India. However, post that, the deliveries of the Ola Electric scooters have kept being pushed ahead due to production constraints.

Now, OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has taken to his Twitter handle and has Tweeted that the deliveries of the Ola Electric scooters in India will begin from December 15, 2021. He also thanked the customers who have waited for the deliveries of the scooters to start.

Advertisement

“Scooters are getting ready. Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience!" said Bhavish in his Tweet.

Recently, Ola Electric said that it is manufacturing nine customised Ola S1 Pro scooters for the Embassy of The Netherlands on special order. The scooters will be used across the three diplomatic missions of The Netherlands in India and will come painted in the custom orange shade, the official colour of The Netherlands, and will also sport the official logo of the country.

The units will be delivered to the embassy in New Delhi, and to the Consulates General in Mumbai and Bengaluru, once Ola begins customer deliveries in the coming weeks. “We are excited to build these custom scooters for the embassy of The Netherlands and are proud that they have joined our Mission Electric, which is to ensure that no petrol two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025, Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement.

Advertisement

In the future, the company would be looking at providing custom paint finishes to customers as well so they can make their Ola S1 uniquely theirs.

>Also Watch:

Ola Electric aims to launch its electric scooter range in international markets such as Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and others next year, the Bengaluru-based firm stated.

Advertisement

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.