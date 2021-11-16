Ola S1 Electric Scooter First Ride Review: Big Promises, Bigger Expectations

It doesn’t seem long back when my peers were talking about how excruciatingly long it is going to take for electric vehicles to root itself in India and hence are not the perfect fit for our country. That wasn’t a long time ago because in just a matter of a couple of years India’s trajectory for electric vehicles is high and strong. With government subsidies and the booming charging infrastructure, there is a shift in consumers’ attitudes towards EVs. In the same breath, it should also be said that manufacturers are longing to dip their toes in the segment with their own products. Even the established ones which have built a concrete business model with the sale of ICEs are trying to get into the EV market.

Now India’s relation with electric two-wheelers is actually not a new tale. There were a handful of manufacturers back in the day that never made it to the limelight. But then the EV revolution picked up momentum and it was like Ather swished and flicked a wand to create dominance in the space. But on August 15 this year, we saw the launch of this. In just 24 hours this one got over a lakh booking and since then we have been itching to get our hands on one to see what it’s really about. So here we are in Bangalore to tell you 5 things that you need to know before getting one of these homes.

>Design and Colours

Now in terms of looks, the Ola S1 is primarily based on the Eterra Appscooter, a dutch company that Ola took over a while ago. The only differences are the ola badge at the front and the S1 pro badge at the back.

The design, to be simply said, is simplistic. There are a few creases running all over the scooter with an over curvy design. It gets LED headlamps as well taillights. The scooter sits on rather good looking 12-inch alloy wheels and it is suspended with the help of a vertically placed monoshock at the front and a horizontally one placed at the back.

Now since we got our hands on a pre-production version there were a few gaps in the panel that Ola said will be rectified in the ones that reach the showroom. The scooter comes with a total of 5 colour options for the S1 and an additional 5 for the S1 Pro and it should be said that the paint finish on the scooter is commendable.

>Features and Tech

Now electric is the technology of the future and in accordance with that, the S1 comes with an exhaustive set of features. Starting with the riding modes, the S1 gets a normal and sport mode while the S1 pro gets an additional hyper mode.

The list of features might take a whole other video but a few of the ones that are worthy of mention include a keyless operation where the scooter operates with an app that you can download on your phone. The scooter then senses the proximity and unlocks itself as you come near it.

The S1 can also accommodate multiple driver’s profiles with different setups. Ola says that they will also add additional features such as geo-fencing and parental controls in future OTA updates.

The aim as per Ola was to reduce the friction in the day to day use of the scooter. Apart from the era-appropriate essentials like connectivity and GPS features the instrument cluster can also operate basic functions like boot open and close which we thought was quite clever.

>Performance and Riding

Now if we are talking about the performance let’s start with the battery. Now the S1 gets a 2.97 kWh battery while the S1 pro gets a 3.98kWh battery.

Now since we are talking about the battery, it should also be said that except for the cells inside the battery, the Ola S1 is a completely localised product. Now, as we mentioned before the S1 pro gets an additional Hyper mode. With this, the scooter can reach up to a top speed of 115kmph which otherwise is topped at 85kmph in Sports mode in the standard S1.

In the time we spent with the scooter, the Hyper mode on the S1 impressed us with its maniac torque that for a second made me forget about its ICE counterparts.

Now the software on the instrument cluster was informed to be the beta version and Ola said that a few glitches and bugs will be fixed in the production version. The scooter also gets dual speakers behind the apron. In the future, the company said that the speakers will be used for multimedia purposes as well, which we felt was a nice touch.

The vertically placed monoshock at the front and the vertically placed unit at the rear does a commendable job in absorbing most of the potholes but the sharper ones did communicate with my back. The handlebar of the scooter is quite tall and makes up for a comfortable riding position. Combine this with the low centre of gravity due to its floor-mounted battery and the 125kg kerb weight will be unnoticeable in city traffic.

Due to the unfavourable weather conditions at the time of the shooting, we could gather just about 20 minutes with the scooter. Hence, a more detailed review centred around the experience of the customer will soon be up and all you need to do is stay tuned to this space.

>Range and Charging

With the 2.97kWh battery, the S1 returns an acclaimed 121km on a single charge which goes up to 181km on the S1 Pro with a bigger battery. In the little time that we had with the scooter, testing the range could not be done. However, we are waiting to get our hands on for a brief period of time to tell you more about what the scooter is all about.

>Price and Features

Now the S1 is priced at Rs 97,703 while the S1 pro goes up to Rs 1.27 lakh. Depending on the state that you live in, the prices will go further down with FAME subsidies as well. So if I have to sum up my experience on the Ola S1, it is quite safe to say that Ather’s spell on EV dominance could be looking at its last days. The Ola S1’s package comes as a culmination of future-proof practicality without compromising the basics. Now this formula works, up until we thought that a product that obeys this formula would come far ahead down the line. But it’s here and it’s real.

