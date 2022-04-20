Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter's Front Suspension Breaks After Head-on Collision

Ola scooters have been the talk of the town ever since the company made the announcement of them hopping on the electric bandwagon. Hindrances and glitches have been, unfortunately, a part of Ola’s attempts to become one of the leading EV manufacturers in the two-wheeler segment.

Adding to the list is the recent incident that is going viral on the internet. A picture of an Ola scooter with its front suspension completely destroyed is, yet again, raising questions about the company’s quality of work. The picture surfaced after an accident that took place in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, reported Cartoq.

In the picture, the single front fork is broken, resulting in the scooter’s belly touching the ground. The suspension broke after the Ola scooter collided with a motorcycle head-on. The suspension suffered all the impact and broke. The rider of the Ola S1 Pro is reported to be safe as he walked away with minor injuries. It is not the first time that a two-wheeler’s suspension broke after a head-on collision. Rather, such results are quite common in two-wheelers.

Advertisement

This new video has once again raised questions on social media about the quality and safety issues in the Ola Scooters.

Last year, Ola announced that it will be churning out two electric scooters – S1 and S1 Pro. Since then, the company has received numerous orders.

The number of orders, it seems, was overwhelming for the manufacturer since the deliveries were delayed by months. Some people are still waiting for their Ola scooters, as per news reports. In addition to this, many buyers who did get their scooters reported multitudes of issues with the two-wheeler EV.

In a recent incident that was reported from Pune, an Ola scooter burst into flames. The company took cognizance of the incident and issued a statement saying that “appropriate action" will be taken.

Advertisement

Source

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.