Ola S1 Pro to Get "Greener" Variant this Independence Day, hints CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric may unveil a new colour scheme for their scooters on Independence day. While confirmation and details of the development are still awaited, the company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in a tweet on Sunday said that Ola Electric will be unveiling their “greenest EV" on August 15. Speculations are rife that the electric two-wheeler manufacturer is likely to unveil an updated green colour option for its S1 Pro Electric scooters. Previously, Ola had introduced a Gerua colour option for the scooter during the festival of Holi this year.

“On 15th August, we’ll be revealing the greenest EV we’ve made! Any guesses?" Bhavish Aggarwal wrote while posting a teaser clip on Twitter. The clip showed a forest through which emerged the silhouette of a scooter. “The Greenest Scooter Just Got Greener," appears a text on the video hinting that the EV scooter may be launched in a new colour variant on Independence 2022, which also marks the one-year anniversary of its launch.

Ola Unveiled the S1 and S1 Pro scooters in the Indian market on August 15 2021 whereas the deliveries began later in December.

Packed with a 3.97 kWh battery pack, Ola S1 Pro features an electric motor that has been tuned to deliver an output of 8.5kW of maximum power and 58 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the scooter can deliver a riding range of 181 km on a single charge. The real-life output, however, may vary depending upon the riding style and road conditions.

Ola S1 Pro’s battery can be charged to deliver a range of 75 km in 18 minutes whereas full charging time may take up to six and half hours with the usual charger.

On the looks front, the scooter features a twin-pod headlight at the front, apron-mounted sleek LED indicators, a body-coloured front fender, curvy side panels and a sleek LED taillight. It comes with a 36-litre under-seat storage space that can accommodate two open-face helmets. The S1 Pro presently comes with 10 options.

Other features include proximity lock/unlock, remote boot lock, call alert, message alert, infotainment, side-stand alert, anti-theft alert, geo-fencing, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and onboard navigation among others.

