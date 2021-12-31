Ola S1, S1 Pro Achieves New Milestone, 4,000 Units Shipped Till Now: Report

Ola has announced that it has crossed the shipment of 4,000 units of its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro. The manufacturer has announced that out of the 4,000 units, a couple thousand have been delivered across the country.

The company had started deliveries of its electric scooters on December 15 after a significant delay from its initial plans of an October delivery timeline. Ola has also taken a direct-to-customer approach, wherein it is delivering the vehicles directly to the customer’s homes.

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro have been one of the most talked-about products in the electric two-wheeler segment in India. The company received a lakh bookings on its first day after it was opened to the public at just Rs 499. We were most opportune to have a go at the scooter in Bangalore, the experience about which can be read by clicking these words.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ola Electric Delivers Faulty Scooters to Customers, Receives Slew of Complaints Online

In terms of looks, the Ola S1 is primarily based on the Eterra Appscooter, a dutch company that Ola took over a while ago. The only differences are the ola badge at the front and the S1 pro badge at the back.

The design, to be simply said, is simplistic. There are a few creases running all over the scooter with an over curvy design. It gets LED headlamps as well taillights. The scooter sits on rather good looking 12-inch alloy wheels and it is suspended with the help of a vertically placed monoshock at the front and a horizontally one placed at the back.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

Now electric is the technology of the future and in accordance with that, the S1 comes with an exhaustive set of features. Starting with the riding modes, the S1 gets a normal and sport mode while the S1 pro gets an additional hyper mode.

A few of the features that are worthy of mention include a keyless operation where the scooter operates with an app that you can download on your phone. The scooter then senses the proximity and unlocks itself as you come near it.

Advertisement

The S1 can also accommodate multiple driver’s profiles with different setups. Ola says that they will also add additional features such as geo-fencing and parental controls in future OTA updates.

The aim as per Ola was to reduce the friction in the day to day use of the scooter. Apart from the era-appropriate essentials like connectivity and GPS features the instrument cluster can also operate basic functions like boot open and close which we thought was quite clever.

Advertisement

The S1 gets a 2.97 kWh battery while the S1 pro gets a 3.98kWh battery. Now since we are talking about the battery, it should also be said that except for the cells inside the battery, the Ola S1 is a completely localised product. Now, as we mentioned before the S1 pro gets an additional Hyper mode. With this, the scooter can reach up to a top speed of 115kmph which otherwise is topped at 85kmph in Sports mode in the standard S1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.