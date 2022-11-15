Ola Working on New Electric Sports Motorcycle, Hints CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric has been ambitious with its plans for the Indian market. After introducing electric scooters last year, the company is now gearing up for the launch of its all-electric car. But things surely would not be stopping with it. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted that the company may be working on their first electric motorcycles. “Building Some, " Aggarwal tweeted following with two motorcycle emoticons.

In his next tweet, Aggarwal ran a poll asking his followers about their preference for motorcycle- Sports, Cruiser, Adventure or Cafe Race.

With 47.1 per cent votes, sports bikes emerged as the most preferred choice of 9.061 people who took part in the poll.

While details of Ola’s motorcycle are under wraps, we can expect it to borrow technology from the S1 line of scooters but with updated features, better range and power.

Ola has been working aggressively for its entry into the electric car market. The company’s first electric passenger car is expected to be available in the market by 2024. The company last month dropped a teaser revealing the design language and look of the car, The Ola EV, slated to be a sedan, is likely to come with a clutter-free design on the front.

It will get LED headlamps with a light strip running across the bonnets. The teaser reveals hexagonal steering wheels with touch-based buttons, a clean dashboard featuring a fully digital instrument console, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Ola’s electric car will come with a glass roof, advanced driver assistant system and other modern safety features.

While details of the performance and moto capacity continue to be under wrap, the electric car is set to get a range of 500 km. It will be manufactured at the company’s FutureFactory in Krishnagiri where Ola’s S1Pro and S1 electric scooters are also produced.

