Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles in Delhi Can Soon be Converted Into Electric Vehicles

The Delhi Transport Department has begun the registration process for centres for retrofitting old diesel and petrol vehicles with electric kits to convert them into electric vehicles.

Reports citing sources close to the matter suggest that 10 manufacturers of electric kits have already been empanelled to convert old petrol and diesel vehicles into electric vehicles that can not ply on the city roads. The department has issued guidelines for the installers of electric kits stating that they will be authorized by the kit manufacturer or supplier to fit the kit on their behalf.

The guidelines also state that the installer must have trained technicians and that the supplier should impart extensive training to the technicians. The supplier must also maintain diligent record of vehicles installed with electric kits and be provide it to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, whenever required.

Advertisement

The installer also must conduct yearly fitness tests of the vehicle and has to maintain the records of the parameters audited. The installer should assess the fitness of the vehicle for kit installation, explain the same to the vehicle owner and seek their written consent.

>Also Watch:

The retrofitters empanelled by the Transport Department are approved by International Centre for Automotive Technology(ICAT) that is a leading testing certification, research and development agency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.