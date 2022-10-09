Old is Gold, Quips Anand Mahindra on Overwhelming Demand for Scorpio Classic

Mahindra and Mahindra recorded its highest-ever monthly sales volume of 64,486 vehicles in September. The company’s quarterly sales of 179,673 vehicles, mark a growth of 77% over last year. These staggering sales figures are driven by the strong demand for its sports utility vehicles and the company has now grabbed the number one position in the SUV segment.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has now reacted to his company’s spectacular growth. The business tycoon tweeted a nostalgic picture of the first Scorpio launch in 2002 and revealed that the Scorpio Classic received the highest incremental bookings in September among all the cars in Mahindra’s line-up.

“It’s been a good September. But what was unexpectedly astonishing was the fact that the highest incremental bookings for the month across ALL cars was for the Scorpio Classic! Brought back nostalgic memories of the first Scorpio’s launch in 2002. Old is clearly Gold!" read the tweet by Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra’s SUVs like Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar, Bolero Neo and Scorpio Classic have seen a robust response in the market. Moreover, the Scorpio Classic is very popular among car enthusiasts.

Due to its popularity, the company has repackaged Scorpio as Scorpio Classic and continued selling it alongside the all-new Scorpio-N. It is Mahindra’s most iconic SUV and immediately commands higher preference from buyers than any other SUV because of its legendary character. The SUV has cultivated a loyal fan base over the years due to its off-roading capabilities and practicality.

The Scorpio Classic comes with a new tweaked front end with the ‘Twin-peak’ logo and LED DRLs. The cabin boasts of a new 9-inch infotainment system and a black and beige interior theme.

The SUV also has a refreshed rear profile and new 17-inch alloy wheels which enhances its road presence.

The Scorpio Classic is only available with the all-new 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel. This same powertrain is seen in the base variants of Scorpio-N and the second-generation Thar. It produces 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque while mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

