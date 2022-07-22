The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will get 300 electric buses from Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Limited (OLECTRA), a group company of Megha Engineering And Infrastructures Limited, for around Rs 500 crore.

The MEIL group company, Evey Trans Private (EVEY) has won the Letter of Award (LoA) to supply e-buses under the central government’s FAME-II scheme.

These 300 E-buses will be delivered over a 12-year period under a Gross Cost Contract (GCC)/OPEX format.

As per the deal, EVEY will purchase these buses from OLECTRA, which will be delivered over a 20-month period, while the latter will maintain these buses over the term of the contract.

Advertisement

The OLECTRA and EVEY transaction will be regarded as a related party transaction and is to be conducted on an arm’s length basis, according to a statement released by the company.

OLECTRA’s Chairman and Managing Director KV Pradeep said: “Our buses have already been serving in Hyderabad for the last three years and are successfully transferring the passengers to the airport. We will deliver the buses as per the schedule and will give the best commuting experience."

“We are proud to serve the Telangana citizens with our state-of-the-art zero-emission buses," he further added.

Currently, e-buses are being run by EVEY and OLECTRA in a number of State Transport Undertakings (STU) across the nation, including Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Deharadun, Surat, Ahmedabad, Silvasa, and Nagpur, among others.

The seating capacity of these 12-Meter, low-floor, non-AC e-buses is over 35, including wheel-chaired and differently-abled seats.

The air suspension is electronically regulated to provide a comfortable ride. In order to protect commuters, the buses have CCTV cameras, an emergency button, as well as USB ports in each seat.

Depending on traffic and passenger load, the buses, which run on lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, can go about 200 km on a single charge at 80% state of charge.

Advertisement

A regenerative braking system on the e-bus enables it to recover some of the kinetic energy lost when braking. The battery may be charged in less than five hours, because of the high-power DC charging mechanism.

TSRTC’s Managing Director V C Sajjanar earlier this year stated that the plans were made to operate e-buses from various district headquarters to the State capital Hyderabad on a pilot basis.

According to reports discussions with the manufacturers of the electric vehicles to carry out the pilot project were held, he said, adding that EVs would be operated from Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar, among other towns, to Hyderabad.

Advertisement

When the Telangana government released its Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy, with an aim to make the state a hub for EVs and energy storage systems, it was also highlighted in the plan that there will be a 100% exemption of road tax and registration fee for the first 500 e-buses purchased and registered in the state and state transport units will be urged to buy e-buses.

The TSRTC runs 40 electric buses from Shamshabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to various locations within the city and has and 111 charging stations installed at 98 locations.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here