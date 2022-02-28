Omega Seiki Mobility to Deploy 1,500 EV 3-Wheelers with Zyngo For Last-Mile Delivery

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and Zyngo, a zero-emission logistics provider, has announced a strategic partnership to deploy 1,500 electric cargo vehicles for last-mile delivery across India. The OSM Rage+ EVs will further expand Zyngo’s fleet to cater to the ever-growing demand for last-mile delivery solutions. To cater to this growing demand OSM will be introducing a second shift at its Faridabad mother plant from April 2022 onwards.

Speaking on the association with Zyngo, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said “OSM is a pure-electric OEM which aims to ‘empower electric mobility in India’ in its truest sense. Last-mile delivery has seen exponential growth in the last couple of years and is expected to balloon 6 times to over 5,000 million shipments in the next three years. Our latest collaboration with Zyngo is a major step in this direction. The company has a strong background of the sector and coupled with its EV charging solution and modern technology to ensure optimum service efficiency, fleet utilization and enhanced productivity, will play a pivotal role in making OSM Rage+ India’s most loved electric three-wheeler."

Speaking on the partnership Prateek Rao, Founder & CEO, Zyngo said, “We are driving ahead the electrification of hyperlocal delivery services across E-commerce spectrum. The company aims to deliver 5.0 lakh shipments monthly in the last mile by the next fiscal year. This initiative requires such collaborations to enable the empanelment of EV ecosystem in the Last mile delivery space. OSM Rage+ combined with Zyngo’s fully competent and advanced Logistics tech platform & fleet management will strive the EV ecosystem and enable faster adoption".

Zyngo makes the best use of modern technology to ensure optimum service efficiency, fleet utilization and productivity. A high-tech app along with GPS & IOT enabled vehicle tracking systems to help Zyngo to manage logistics operations better & in a productive way. Zyngo tech app for Drivers/Delivery Xperts is a self-sufficient Hyperlocal delivery app for generating steady delivery volumes to e-commerce and FMCG sectors.

